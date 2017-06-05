Max Stabbing Fallout

Portland Ore -George Tschaggeny turned his back to the Judge and news cameras during his arraignment. He’s the man suspected of taking the wedding ring and backpack from Ricky Best right after he defended a pair of teenage girls from racial slurs and hate speech on a MAX Train. His bail is set at 100 thousand dollars. Another suspect in court was the man who allegedly assaulted a Max operator after he yelled about first amendment rights.

Steven Caldwell is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation. Riders say transit is getting dangerous …