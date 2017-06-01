President Trump Pulls U.S. From Paris Climate Agreement

Washington D.C. (CBS/KXL) — The U.S. is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, President Trump announced Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.
“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Mr. Trump said.
Instead, the U.S. will “begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or a really entirely new transaction” on terms that he said are fair to U.S. businesses, workers and taxpayers.
“So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great, and if we can’t, that’s fine,” he added.
Pulling out of the agreement — one of President Obama’s major achievements in office — could take up to three years to carry out. The decision was long-awaited, given that Mr. Trump promised on the campaign trail last year to withdraw from the pact. CBS News’ Major Garrett confirmed Wednesday that the president was expected to pull out.
The U.S. will now be one of only three countries out of 197 nations that isn’t signed onto the agreement, with the other two being Nicaragua and Syria.
The pact is aimed at combatting climate change around the world and adapting to its effects by requiring countries to present plans to reduce carbon emissions. Specifically, it requires countries to set their own targets for reducing emissions by 2020. The Obama administration, for example, had committed the U.S. to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025. The agreement also established a $100 billion fund to help vulnerable countries deal with the effects of climate change.
Last October, Obama celebrated the news that the agreement would take effect November 4.
“Today the world has officially crossed the threshold for the Paris Agreement to take effect,” he said from the Rose Garden. “Today the world meets the moment and if we follow through on the commitments this Paris Agreement embodies, history may well judge it as a turning point for our planet.”
During the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump pledged to withdraw from the agreement.
“This agreement gives foreign bureaucrats control over how much energy we use on our land, in our country,” he said at a North Dakota rally where he outlined his energy policy. “No way.”
The president has previously called climate change a “hoax,” tweeting in 2012, “”The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”
Governor Kate Brown: “Climate change poses the greatest threat to Oregon’s environment, economy, and way of life. Oregon has a strong tradition of fighting climate change, and we will not back down. The consequences of climate change are already impacting our communities and threaten the long-term sustainability of our natural resource-based economies. Leading U.S. companies recognize the need to address climate change risks and opportunities through the Paris Agreement, and are wisely investing in low-carbon fuels and clean energy technologies to stay on the cutting edge of the global economy.
“It is irresponsible for the president to deny these real-world implications. But I will continue to work with leaders on the West Coast, across the country, and around the world to address the challenge of climate change. While Oregon is a small state, we can play a huge role in finding innovative solutions to preserve our natural resources, reduce carbon, and create a cleaner, and greener energy mix of the future.”
Senator Jeff Merkley:“This decision may be a win for Steve Bannon and Scott Pruitt and those who share their extremist views, but it’s a loss for everyone else. If completed, Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement will put the United States in the company of only two other nations on earth that do not belong to the pact: Nicaragua, which believes the agreement doesn’t go far enough, and Syria, which is in the midst of a horrific civil war.
“The American business community, including 58 Fortune 500 CEOs, strongly supports the Paris agreement. These businesses know that withdrawing will cede American leadership on the world stage, and diminish American economic opportunity. If we don’t aggressively lead the clean energy revolution, other nations will beat us—and they will capture the rewards in growing jobs and prosperity.
“Climate disruption is a planetary crisis, and we need every nation on the front lines of this battle. For America to retreat is a massive failure of leadership at a critical moment. An American retreat is great for the economies of China and India, and terrible for America’s economy. Donald Trump should quit damaging the American economy, and reverse this reckless and shortsighted decision.”
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici:“Climate change is a defining challenge of our generation. It is not simply a local or national issue—addressing climate change requires the commitment of nations across the globe, including the United States. Under Former President Obama, our country was serious about reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and we joined 195 other nations committing to do their part to curb climate change.
“President Trump’s about-face on the Paris Agreement weakens our international standing and further endangers our planet. Air and water pollution don’t recognize international borders. The President either fails to understand the importance of the Paris Agreement, or he is purposefully making short-sighted decisions that will cause harm to the health of our communities. Make no mistake; his withdrawal will move us closer to irreparable damage to our planet’s health and our nation’s credibility.
“As the top Democrat on the Environment Subcommittee, I will continue to defend the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community that climate change is real and that human activity contributes to it. By working together, we can confront climate change and restore American leadership.”
Senator Ron Wyden: “Trump’s decision to backtrack on America’s commitment to fight climate change will further damage our environment and leave Americans sicker and poorer. Almost every other country in the world knows that climate change is one of the major challenges of our time and has signed up to do something about it. The United States must be part of the solution and keep its seat at the global decision-making table.
“Rejecting the Paris Agreement weakens American leadership abroad and makes it harder for U.S. businesses to compete. By reversing the United States’ obligation to fight climate change in partnership with the rest of the world, the Trump administration is putting a bullseye on American exporters and the jobs they support.”