Landslide Forces Friday Evacuation

By Mark Workhoven
|
Feb 25, 4:23 AM

Oregon City, Oregon – Three women left their home because it’s slowly being torn apart by a slow-moving landslide. The home on Trillium Park Drive in Oregon City has growing cracks and has been declared unsafe by the city. So, the three people who live there had to move out Friday night.
During the rain last week, the ground around the home began to move. A nearby street is blocked off as well, and paint on the pavement marks where the utilities are and measures the growing cracks.

Related Content

Two Gang Shootings Since Friday Night
Portland Students To Walkout Friday
Girls Can be Cops
President Obama Visits Roseburg To Talk With UCC F...
Marshals Join Manhunt For Milwaukie Kidnapper
Musicians Line Up at Moda Center
Comments