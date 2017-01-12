Man In Kilt Falls In Icy Water

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 50-year-old man was rescued Thursday morning after he fell through the ice into a lake at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge while cross-country skiing. Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted that rescue crews were able to pull him out of the lake and that he is in good condition. Fifty-three year old Ronald Brown of Sellwood tells Oregon Live that he tested the ice and thought it would hold him. Brown, wearing a kilt and skis, called called 911 after finding himself knee-deep in icy water. He was eventually able to walk out of the shallow water and is in good condition. He says looking back, he probably shouldn’t have gone on the ice.
Comments