ID Theft Ring Busted in Beaverton

Beaverton, Oregon – A big identity theft operation in Beaverton just got busted. Police say someone was trying to pass a fake ten dollar bill at a gas station on SW Canyon RD. An officer showed up and saw a suspicious vehicle nearby. They investigated and found stolen bank information, fake IDs, and counterfeit credit cards inside. A Police K9 was able to sniff out $27,000 in cash, hidden inside a compartment. Deputies arrested seven people, all from Los Angeles, they face several felony charges.

More from Beaverton Police Department:

On Friday, December 23, 2016 a call related to a counterfeit ten dollar bill being passed at a gas station on SW Canyon Rd was investigated. The Beaverton officer assigned to this case located a suspicious vehicle at the nearby Motel 6 (12255 SW Canyon Rd.) and believed it was connected to the counterfeit case. Further investigation showed that this was much more than a simple counterfeit case.

Detectives were brought into this investigation, and it was discovered that there were seven subjects involved in a variety of crimes. These subjects were found to have committed aggravated theft and identity theft various banks in the area. Stolen bank account information was used to make fake identification so subjects could go to the victim’s bank and withdraw as much money as possible from the account.

A traffic stop was made on the vehicle that was related to these subjects. While searching this vehicle, victim account profiles, counterfeit credit cards, counterfeit identifications and some stolen property was found. One of the arrested subjects stated that additionally he had drugs in this vehicle. Beaverton K9 Khaz was brought in to search the vehicle. Khaz did not find any drugs, but did locate $27,000.00 in cash. The cash had been hidden inside a compartment in the passenger area of the vehicle.

This event provides yet another example of how important it is to protect your financial information and to constantly monitor all of your accounts.

The seven subjects were all lodged at the Washington County Jail on a variety of felony theft and identity theft charges.

The subjects are identified as:

Jenny Crocco, 44 from Los Angeles.

Princess Anthony, 28 from Los Angeles.

Natalya Imuere, 25 from Los Angeles.

Eric Knight, 25 from Los Angeles.

Kashmerae Oliver, 29 from Los Angeles.

Anthony Pizella, 49 from Los Angeles.

Antonio Garza, 53 from Los Angeles.

Image courtesy of the Beaverton Police Department.