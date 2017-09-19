26 Acres Of Lebanon Farmland Sold to Marijuana Company

Fort Lauderdale, Fl. – Kaya Holdings, with corporate headquarters in Florida, has purchased 26 acres of farmland in Lebanon for $515,000 in cash. Company CEO Craig Frank says they’ll have both an indoor and outdoor grow operation and expect their first crop in 6 to 8 months. He also says they will build a manufacturing facility to produce edibles, oils and creams.

He says the company has three Kaya Shack retail stores. One is in Portland, two are in Salem and they have plans to open more.

The announcement of the farmland purchase comes on the same day U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is anti legalization, is in Portland. Frank says “we’ve crossed over to the other side with legal marijuana in this country. I don’t think rolling it back is reasonable or practical.”

Lebanon bills itself as “the city that friendliness built. “