25 Year Old Accused Of Stabbing Victim 17 Times Still Not Arraigned

PORTLAND< Ore.– The proceedings should only have taken 10 minutes but early on Judge Marilyn Litzenberger got the ear of the public defender who thought the pool camera and any reporting on the case was too titillating and had no value to the public. this put the breaks on the case. one by one 2 reporters including KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds and two cameramen with TV stations stated their case as to why the public needed to know what happened… and the safety issues involved. After 40 minutes of back and forth the judge agreed to have reporters stay and video was permitted in spite of Todd Schneider’s family protests. Schneider is accused of stabbing Kasey Lebechuck repeatedly after he was asked to stop setting up camp in the Northeast Portland neighborhood. The judge says a mental health evaluation may be in order because Schneider insists on defending himself. he says public defenders are Government controlled. he will be back in court June 7th.