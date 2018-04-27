23 And Me…..And A Serial Killer.

One of the great things about giving a sample to Ancestry.com or 23 and me.com is that, as they trace your roots, they also find connections with your family members or distant relatives. It’s fun to see people you know and love pop up on your genetic tree. However, when you find you are related to a serial killer and rapist, maybe not so fun. Investigators say they found Joseph DeAngelo was tracked down by using DNA found at the scene of a crime and linking it to family members, and eventually to him, on a genealogy website.

Some are already saying we should all be concerned about the privacy factor that goes into these sites. What do you think? Is it worth risking privacy, IF the outcome means arresting horrible people? Or, is this a slippery slope?

http://abc7news.com/take-caution-dna-expert-warns-of-genealogy-testing-privacy-issues/3397605/