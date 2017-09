HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – A Washington County jury has convicted a 22-year-old man of murder in the June 2016 death of a man in Aloha.

Jurors on Tuesday also found Roger Gastelum-Medina guilty of being a felon in possession of firearm.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Yusuf Sharif was walking down a street when Gastelum-Medina stopped to confront him. Gastelum-Medina then shot him with a handgun and fled.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.