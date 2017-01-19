In Brief: A nice 21st century telling of 20th century women, a boy and a man.



You will be impressed with 20th Century Women. That impression starts with the acting. You know it’s as good as acting gets and is executed by an ensemble of ladies and a couple of guys who not only connect with each other but — more importantly — connect with you.

Set in Southern California in the late 1970s, Annette Bening is Dorothea. She’s a 40-something single woman clueless about how to raise her teenage son. Roommate Abbie is a relationship-challenged woman battling cancer. Son Jamie’s best friend is Elle Fanning’s Julie.

Dorothea asks the two ladies for help with Jamie. She’s convinced since he’s now in his teens, he’s troubled and lost. The boy — done nicely by Lucas Jade Zumann — is confused as to why his mom is such a ditz.

At the same time, he’s totally in love with Julie who only wants him for a friend. Her mom is a counselor and forces Julie to participate in sessions with other teens. Julie hates it and her mom and often sneaks out in the middle of the night to sleep with Jamie.

Non-sexually, of course.

The girl is sexually active and shares her exploits with poor Jamie who would give anything to have her see him that way.

The last character of importance is Billy Crudup’s William. He also lives in Dorothea’s house and is renovating it for her. He’s the film’s rock and has a sense of calm and purpose that the other characters find irresistibly magnetic.

Once she got past her starlet years, Bening (The Kid’s are All Right) moved smoothly into doing more mature characters. No one does an Earth mother better. As Dorothea she’s wonderfully calm and quite analytical and practical. But as someone who is very much a product of the 1940s, Dorothea is open-minded until an opened-mind gets too deep or too sexual.

Or too personal.

Keeping the in control facade impenetrable is critical to Dorothea. Weakness cannot be and should not be seen — ever.

It’s a great piece of acting and a well-written character. The same can be said for all the characters. Fanning — who is now ditching the kid movie roles and coming into her own — branches out into territory that is more mature. She’s wonderfully teenage as a girl who pretends to be more mature than she is and who probably needs as much saving as the son Dorothea asks her to help.

Bening and Fanning (Maleficent) are getting the most notice, but Gerwig — who’s excellent in everything — is just as good and has chops every bit as worthy of praise. Gerwig (Frances Ha) bing-bongs between totally clueless and the first person to see through Dorothea’s facade.

Also making his serious acting debut is Zumann. He has a lot of fun with this character and has great chemistry with his co-stars. And I can’t rave enough about the quality of Crudup’s (Jackie) work.

He is pitch perfect as the film’s anchor.

It’s easy to rave about great acting but just about any actor will look fabulous when given a script this deep and this well-written. 20th Century Women is written and directed by Mike Mills. He’s not a household name by any means and doesn’t do that many films.

He’s done two that you might have heard of: Beginners in 2010 and Thumbsucker in 2005. Both were — like 20th Century Women — deeply written with multi-dimensional characters given bursts of brilliant dialogue.

20th Century Women is getting accolades all over the place and it’s deserved. This is one of last year’s best films and don’t be surprised to see Bening, Fanning and Mills on Oscar nomination lists. Bening for actress, Fanning for supporting actress and Mills for screenplay for sure and maybe best director.

Director: Mike Mills

Stars: Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Lucas Jade Zumann, Billy Crudup

Rated R for mature themes, language. One to love for 21st century women and men, too. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



