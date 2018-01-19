2018 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree To Come From Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Nation’s Christmas tree that sits at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. will hail from Oregon this year!

The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that the 65-85 foot tree will come from the Willamette National Forest for the first time ever, more specifically the Sweet Home Ranger District, located off of Highway 20 between Sweet Home and Sisters. In 2002, the Nation’s tree came from the Umpqua National Forest.

Forest Rangers would like your help locating the perfect tree. It should be cone shaped, and easily accessible for a semi-truck, as that is how it will be transported from Oregon to Washington D.C. using the reverse route of the Oregon Trail, helping celebrate the Trail’s 175th anniversary.

If you find the perfect tree, take a picture, and send it along with the tree’s GPS location to capitolchristmastree2018@gmail.com for your chance to have the tree you picked sitting outside of the U.S. Capitol Building.