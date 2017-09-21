2017 Virtual Reality Developers Conference

What’s the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC) Fall 2017?

VRDC Fall 2017 brings together creators of amazing, immersive virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences to share best practices and demo new technology in the field of virtual reality.

The conference taps expertise from game, entertainment, and tech fields to bring you the state of the art in producing content for virtual, augmented, and mixed reality.

What is the difference between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality?

Virtual reality is a technology that places you in a different environment. You usually wear a headset and headphones and a computer creates 3D images that are 360 degrees. You can move your head around and see the virtual environment just like you were there. An example of this is the Sony PlayStation VR Headset or the Facebook Oculus system.

Augmented reality is a system that supplies information within your actual environment. An example of this would be a pop up display showing the menu at a restaurant you are looking at or information about a flight at an airport. Examples of this are the Microsoft Hololens or Google Glass.

What kind of new technology does the Virtual Reality conference have?

Topics are presented in many areas including:

Games

Entertainment

Retail & Commercial

Industrial Design

Health Care

Designers, programmers, business professionals, producers, artists, and audio creators are showing off best practices, providing an understanding of the market & monetization trends, create new business partnerships, and exchange ideas with innovators shaping the industry.

Is Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality focused on business or personal use?

The conference presents the use of VR for both areas. Business will benefit in several ways including training and the ability to interact with products during development.

In additional to the general focus of business the health care industry stands to substantially benefit from this technology. New, innovative treatments for conditions such as PTSD and recovery from stroke are presented in which patients can recuperate without as much need for drugs and other invasive treatments. Doctors can train using VR to enhance their practices.

Personal use includes games and other interactions around the home environment. Some of the unique applications in the entertainment industry include a game which by design prevents motion sickness while still delivering an excellent VR experience. Another unique design is that of repairing a car in which you can view the instructions in real time while viewing the engine or other system to be repaired. This is complete with part numbers, the ability to order needed materials and step by step video instructions superimposed over your actual project.

William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand.

