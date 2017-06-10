The 2017 Rose Festival Medallion Has Been Found!

Vancouver, Washington – Congratulations to Neal Dietz who found the 2017 Rose Festival Medallion!

KXL’s resident treasure hunter and reporter Jacob Dean just got off the phone with the excited winner.

The hunt for the festival’s hidden treasure started in the 80’s. It’s hidden each year on public property, somewhere in the metro area, that anyone can access. Clues are posted each day on Oregonlive.com that leads you to the prize. But it’s not easy. This year it was hidden near Ft. Vancouver.

Image courtesy of Neal Dietz and Sue Peterson.