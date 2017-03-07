Please greet Princess Anna Smiley, a senior from Lincoln High School, and welcome her to the 2017 Rose Festival Court presented by Unitus Community Credit Union.

Anna represented the USA in Doha, Qatar for the Arabic Language Debates, participates in track and varsity rowing and created Lincoln’s first-ever yodeling club. She enjoys creative writing in her spare time and adventuring with her best friends. Anna plans to enter medical school in the Navy with the goal of being a trauma surgeon.

KXL’s Dane Vawter talks with Princess Anna:

Please greet Princess Ermina Kariuki, a senior from Jefferson High School, and welcome her to the 2017 Rose Festival Court presented by Unitus Community Credit Union.

Ermina participated in the On Track OHSU! program and is involved with Jefferson’s Biotech Program. She’s active in track and field and likes spending time outdoors. She has a passion for running, a perfect attendance record and is on the Honor roll. Ermina plans to become a pediatrician, eventually working in the Mother Baby Unit.

KXL’s Mike Turner talks with Princess Ermina: