The Oregonian has narrowed its list of nominees for the 2017 Person Of The Year award. Among the contenders, three heroes who tried to stop a Max train attack, Oregon firefighters who tackled the Eagle Creek Fire, an activist, a school superintendent, a new police chief, and even a polar bear. Who do you think should win? Who was left off the list? Let us know what you think. Oh, and make sure you vote on the Oregon Live by December 13th if you want to have a say in the outcome.

http://www.oregonlive.com/living/index.ssf/2017/12/poll_who_should_be_2017_oregon.html#incart_m-rpt-2