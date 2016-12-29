2016’s Best, Worst & Everything in Between

2016 is maybe the most boring movie year in the last decade.

That headline is actually a positive not a negative. The year produced a few pretty good films and close the the same number of really bad ones.

Everything else sits in a not good but also not bad state of blah. Didn’t love them. Didn’t hate them.

2016’s Best: I hate numbering films. I have one best and then the rest.

Deadpool is my 2016 favorite. Whether a movie is heavy drama or laugh-out-loud comedy, a theater experience ought to be fun. You pay a high price for a ticket, popcorn and soda and ought to at least leave the theater with a smile and a high-five.

Deadpool did that for me and is the most fun I had in a theater all year.

The opening credits get you cackling right off the bat and the laughs never stop. It’s also short and to the point and — hint, hint Marvel movie makers — it’s what both versions of Spider-man ought to have been.

Movie snobs are already scratching their heads. Deadpool? Really? Look, I’m an average guy and I approach movies from that point of view. Every year about this time I’m grilled by people wanting to know my favorite film of the year. In the last two weeks, to a person, most grinned ear-to-ear when I said Deadpool is my pick for the best.

Need I say more?

But as a critic one must maintain some sort of professional swagger so, switching to snooty critic mode, my other favorites — in order — are Fences, Manchester by the Sea, Jackie and Moonlight.

A quick word about Jackie. Of all the films of 2016, this one had the most emotional impact. I remember — like many Baby Boomers — that dark Friday, November 22, 1963 and the days that followed. I was in Study Hall at Park Jr. High in Kennewick, Washington when the announcement was made. Remember, in those days there wasn’t a TV in every office or broadcasts sent to computers or smartphones. So to be in a room and see anything like this televised live was rare.

On that day, I watched Walter Cronkite remove his glasses and tear up. As Jackie unfolds, memories come flooding back. You’ll find yourself reliving and remembering the hopelessness, and the uncertainty of those four days as well.

Powerful stuff.

The Worst & Career Killers: I never go with the obvious. You know right off the bat that Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates is going to suck. Same with films like Mother’s Day, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and Office Christmas Party.

The year’s worst is Ben-Hur. The acting was awful, the effects so-so and the story done in cookie cutter style. And it was half the length of the original. I called it Ben-Hurried.

Second worst is the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie career killer By the Sea. Written and directed by Pitt’s now ex-wife Jolie, By the Sea chronicles a couple of the verge of sheet-splitting marriage meltdown. If that nearly prophetic piece didn’t quite get it done for Pitt, then Allied probably finished the job.

Speaking of career killers, Collateral Damage and Suicide Squad did the same for Will Smith’s stuck-in-neutral career and both sit on my year’s worst list as does Allied.

As for other 2016 worst of flicks. Sequels Independence Day 2 and The Blair Witch were awful on a grand scale. Batman v Superman, Captain America: Civil War tripped and fell over the now very boring super hero movie formula.

Others on my radar: Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Boss, God’s of Egypt.

The Best Movie No One Saw: The Dressmaker. Judy Davis and Hugo Weaving steal the show from the always solid Kate Winslet. If more people see The Dressmaker — which is one of my favorites of the year — then Davis is a lock for best supporting actress nominations from movie groups all over the world.

Speaking of Overlooked Award Worthy Acting: In 10 Cloverfield Lane John Goodman — who for a couple of decades has produced one terrific character after another — is probably the best and most interesting he’s ever been. Bad guy? Good guy? Is he looney tunes or does he really know what’s going on. Great piece of work.

Margo Robbie had the kind of fun with her role that Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger had doing The Joker in their Batman movies. Ironically, she plays Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn who is the girlfriend of The Joker. If Will Smith and the other stars had as much fun as Robbie, the film would have been a critical success as well as a box office smash.

Woody Harrelson in my guilty pleasure pick for 2016, Edge of Seventeen. Every few years someone does a tolerable teen angst film. Even more rarely someone does one that would make my 10 best list if I had one. Edge of Seventeen is that movie. I laughed so hard I came close to tears. And it features another of those great ought-not-be-overlooked for awards performances from Harrelson.

Mending Career Fences: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis have both disappeared in so-so films the last few years. They came roaring back with the year’s best tandem acting in the play-based film Fences.

Best Special Effects that Aren’t Star Wars: Yes, the effects in Rogue One are exceptional but not the best of the year. Dr. Strange twisted reality in ways reminiscent of The Matrix and like the sci-fi legend, reinvented state of the art effects. So did Passengers whose space shots and shots of the ship in space are mind-bogglingly good. If I had one, both would be on my top-10 best list.

The Horror of Horror: These days horror is either chop and slash or a predictable, supposedly “true” ghost story. My favorite horror of the year came in the form of one of the year’s best films. It’s the dark, dystopian flick The Lobster. Deep themes in the battle against hopelessness are what is missing from the syrupy, teen-based dystopian flicks Allegiant, The Maze Runner and The Hunger Games.

Number-two on my list is the earlier mentioned and very original 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Never, Ever Thought I’d Love a Jane Austin Anything: Austin is so dull that even adding some comic horror in Pride Prejudice and Zombies put me to sleep. Now here I am raving about how much fun I had with Love and Friendship and gushing about the movie. It’s terrific.

Hitchcock Would Love It: Paul Verhoeven’s Elle. A creepy tale of a rapist stalker got Isabelle Huppert a deserved Golden Globe nomination.

Funniest scene of the year: Hands down, Zootopia’s visit to the Sloth-run motor vehicles department. This is snarfing, drool running down your chin, hurt your kind of funny.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

