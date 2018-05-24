$200K Gets Me How Much House?

I wonder what kind of house or condo I might be able to get with $200,000.

A national report was published by Property Shark, showing exactly where Portland and other major cities in the U.S. fit on the list.

Naturally, the most shocking numbers I found were at the top and bottom of the list. In Manhattan, NY, you can get a grand total of just 126 sq. ft. of space for the $200,000 price tag.

126 sq. ft. — that’s like — my current kitchen and dining room put together….maybe. It’s — my bathroom….or — my living room. Honestly, I can’t believe that number is real and it makes me think twice about ever moving to New York City.

Then there is San Francisco and San Jose — two cities we typically think of when we think of expensive housing. You can get just 260 sq. ft. of space for $200,000 in San Fran while the same amount of money only gets you 376 sq. ft. in San Jose.

I see why so many people are moving to the Northwest from those two cities.

On the other end of the spectrum is Cleveland, OH, where you can get more than 3,700 sq. ft. for the same $200K.

That — is roughly 4 times the size of my current abode. And there are other impressively cheap places to buy a house.

Check out this map with other cities:

As you can see, housing costs along the West Coast are among the highest in the entire country. While that’s not really news to many people it’s interesting to see EXACTLY how much space you could afford for this particular amount of money.

Portland is in a fairly nice middle ground when compared to other major cities.

Despite some pretty solid growth in Texas, housing is still really cheap there (that actually surprised me quite a bit).

Miami — I’ve lived there and it seemed about as expensive as Portland, if not more so. Looks like my perception was just slightly off.