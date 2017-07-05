Over 200 Canning Jobs to be Cut in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Officials at a farmer-owned cooperative say 223 mostly seasonal jobs in Salem will be eliminated after they sell their canning business.

NORPAC Foods will be selling the canning business to Seneca Foods Corp., based in New York.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2tr2HPC ) Chief Executive Shawn Campbell announced last week that the canning business had become a small part of the NORPAC’s overall operations.

The company says it will consider transferring Salem employees to other sites.

NORPAC Foods is also looking to close a processing plant in Hermiston and move its operations to Brooks and Quincy. According to a report in The East Oregonian last week, NORPAC has 325 employees in Hermiston, most of which are seasonal. It is not clear how many jobs could be lost in that move.