20 is Plenty
By Mike Turner
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 6:04 PM

Portland Ore – The City Council will consider a proposal to reduce the speed limit on all residential streets to 20 miles per hour. If the ordinance passes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation will begin updating speed limit signs in February and expects to complete the process by April.The proposed 20 mph speed limit is part of Portland’s Vision Zero work to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. Research suggests that Slower driving speeds reduce the number of deaths from crashes.

