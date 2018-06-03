2 Protest Groups Clash In Downtown Portland

Portland, OR – Opposing demonstrations today by Antifa and Patriot Prayer turned violent in Downtown Portland. It’s happening between 3rd and 4th and Jefferson and Salmon. Terry Schrunk Plaza, Chapman and Lownsdale Squares are the hot spots. Law enforcement in Riot Gear have been in and out of the clashes to maintain peace. The two groups have been fist fighting in the streets, even though no permits were issued for the protests. Several weapons have been confiscated and one person has been arrested.

