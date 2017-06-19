2 Dead Shot In A Salem Parking Lot

photograph courtesy of news partner KGW

SALEM, Ore.– Two people were shot to death in The Heritage Park Strip Mall in Salem. The shootings happened just before 11:00 P.M. in the parking lot in front of a popular pool hall on Lancaster Drive Northeast. Detectives have worked overnight gathering information and evidence. They’ve been talking with witnesses. The medical examiner arrived on scene. The identities of the victims is being withheld. Police have arrested 35 year old Marcelino Osorio-Jiminez. they have charged him with 2 counts of murder.

Police did make the arrest a few blocks away. Investigators say Osorio-Jiminez got into a fight with two adult males and shot them in the parking lot. both victims died at the scene.