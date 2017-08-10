2 Charged In Portland Man’s Death; Body Found In Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Homicide detectives arrested two people accused of killing a 30-year-old Portland man.

Sgt. Chris Burley of the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday that 34-year-old Peter Jirasek and 23-year-old Jessika Atkinson were arrested in Beaverton and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. Both are charged with murder.

The victim, Daniel Cohen, was reported missing April 7. The Oregon State Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy on a body found in Lane County and identified the man as Cohen. The examiner said Cohen died of homicidal violence.

Court records show Jirasek and Atkinson have prior arrests. Jirasek pleaded guilty to burglary and theft in December after he stole jewelry from a home and pawned it. He was sentenced to probation. Atkinson has pleaded guilty to theft and drug charges.