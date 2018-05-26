173rd Fighter Wing Conducts Memorial Day Flyovers In Oregon

Kingsley Field, Oregon- The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field Klamath Falls will be doing flyovers in F-15 Fighter Jets this Memorial Day starting at 10:45 am. They are expected to fly over Portland’s Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial just after 11 am at just one thousand feet above the ground and hitting speeds around 400 mph.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 28.

10:45 a.m. Independence State Airport, Independence, Ore.

11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Beaverton, Ore.

11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.

11:10 a.m. Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Portland, Ore.

11:15 a.m. Mt View Cemetery, Oregon City, Ore.

11:15 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.

11:25 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.

11:30 a.m. City View Cemetery, Salem, Ore.

11:40 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.

12:00 p.m. Woodville Cemetery, Rogue River, Ore.

12:15 p.m. Boatnik at Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.

12:20 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park, Medford, Ore.

12:25 p.m. Memory Gardens, Medford, Ore.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the premier F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.

Photo Caption:

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard, takes off down the ramp at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15 Eagle training schoolhouse for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason van Mourik)