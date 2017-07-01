17 People Shot At Night Club In Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, Arkansas (CBS NEWS) – A night out in in Little Rock, Arkansas turns violent. Police say at least 17 people were shot at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock. No one was killed but one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable. They do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

Police say many people were injured as they fell or got trampled on as they rushed to exit the club.

Story and image courtesy of CBS News.