15:17 to Paris: Roseburg’s Real Life Hero Anthony Skarlatos

In Brief: Alek Skarlatos is from Roseburg, Oregon and he’s one of three young Americans who selflessly took down a terrorist in 2015. His life is now the subject of a Clint Eastwood Movie.

I like interviewing interesting people. And Alek Skarlatos is a very interesting man. He’s a real life hero like the kind you see in movies and on TV. What makes him such a unique human being came out in an interview. No matter what I asked he always answered “we” and not “I” when referring to a life-changing event and to how that life-changing event became a movie and how he became the star of that movie.

We. Not I. Interesting.

Skarlatos is like the action hero you see on TV and in the movies. He has Hollywood handsome looks and a super hero physique. Skarlatos and equally buff boyhood pals Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler were on a train headed for Paris in August of 2015. A terrorist popped out of a restroom armed to the teeth. He had over 300 rounds of ammunition on him.

The guy was ready to kill.

In action-hero movie fashion, the three men risked it all, attacked the man, won and probably saved several hundred lives. It got them awards and accolades from the French and U.S. governments, and worldwide fame.

That leads to a question we all ask ourselves. What would we do if faced with a life and death crisis like that faced by the three men? Skarlatos said it’s important to at least do something.

“Just because somebody has a gun doesn’t mean they are invincible. Not all terrorist attacks have to be successful. There’s always something you can do in any situation to get a positive outcome and that’s true even if it’s not a terrorist attack. You can call 9/11 or learn first aid, or help someone who does know first aid and just contribute to a positive outcome when there’s trauma or an unfortunate event in your life,” Skarlatos said.

Skarlatos — who is from Roseburg, Oregon — and Stone are in the military so they are somewhat accustomed to violent confrontations. They teamed with Sadler who is a writer and did a book about the incident, their lives and how the 15:17 to Paris changed them.

That’s where his story takes another Hollywood twist. Skarlatos is now playing himself as a hero in a movie directed by Clint Eastwood who is one of the best action hero actors ever. The film is The 15:17 to Paris and while some of us would find it intimidating to play ourselves in a movie, Skarlatos said it wasn’t weird at all.

“Honestly it was just a lot of fun and was definitely an interesting experience. We enjoyed every minute of it and it was very natural for us since we’ve been friends for so long,” he said.

The three guys appeared on Ellen a few days ago and talked about who they thought should play them in the movie if they didn’t play themselves. Skarlatos said Zac Efron, Stone popped up with Denzel Washington and Sadler thought Michael B. Jordan (the upcoming Black Panther) would be the best pick to play him.

Not to be. They played themselves and Skarlatos said that was good in a way because the movie was cathartic. “It felt like we were giving the story closure and we could now finally move on with our lives now that we’ve told the story once and for all and had it immortalized in a Clint Eastwood movie.”

He and his friends are people of deep faith and the movie shows that faith. Skarlatos believes the fact that no one died on the train is an act of God and that he, Stone and Sadler were there that day for the purpose of stopping that man.

“It kind of set the point home about how real God is when we survived the terrorist attack. We weren’t supposed to be on the train at that time and place. We debated staying in Amsterdam longer. And when we got to the train we helped an elderly couple get on the train and wound up in the middle of the train. Then I traded seats with Spencer [who engaged the terrorist first]. All sorts of things just sort of put us there.”

When the assault began the three men acted. “We survived both guns not going off and [then there’s] just the fact that nobody died. The odds that everything happened just the way it happened is just too astronomical for it to just be chance or coincidence. So we definitely feel it was the hand of God,” Skarlatos said.

One might even say having Eastwood direct and then cast them as themselves in a movie is an act of God of a different kind. “Once he decided to direct our movie we thought that was as good as it gets. His specialty is true life stories so we thought, Clint Eastwood, we couldn’t pick a better person to direct it. Then when he asked us to play ourselves it came out of nowhere and was a huge surprise but we were incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

Eastwood calls the casting of Skarlatos, Stone and Sadler as themselves a grand experiment. Grand experiment or not, Skarlatos is thrilled to work with Eastwood.

“Every once in awhile you’ll meet somebody that you have built them up in your head to be a certain way. Not only was he all the things we’d built up in our heads but he was a lot more. He was as cool as you think he would be, but on top of that he was very down to earth and almost like a mentor to us. I can’t say enough about him and, of course, obviously, he took the risk and had us play ourselves so we owe a lot to him for sure,” Skarlatos said.

A lot — in this case — means that all three are now taking acting lessons and are planning on giving acting a career shot. Skarlatos did a stint on TV’s Dancing with the Stars and took third place. He hopes for more fame in the future but still thinks the most important thing he’s done in his life — so far — happened on that train to Paris.