Troutdale Ore. — Amazon will open its first Oregon fulfillment center in Troutdale, where they’ll hire more than 1,500 people in full-time positions. There’s already a center in Hillsboro and a Prime Now hub in Portland. The $178.4 million, 855,000-square foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items like books, electronics and toys. it’ll be built at the Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park.