14 Arrested During Downtown Rally, Counter-Protest

Portland, Oregon – Competing rallies in downtown Portland end with more than a dozen arrests on Sunday, but no major violence. 14 people arrested on charges ranging from carrying a concealed weapon to disorderly conduct. Police shut down Chapman Square after protesters there starting throwing things at officers. A Pro-Trump rally at Terry Shcrunk Plaza was led by Joey Gibson from the group, Patriot Prayer. An Anti-Trump group gathered at City Hall Portland, Stands United Against Hate. The 14 arrested are due in court on Friday.
Those arrested are:
- Brooks Christopher Klehr, 19. Disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
- Derek Wayne Christensen, 45. Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Kellan C. McDonald, 45. Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Henry James Best, 22. Disorderly conduct, given a federal criminal citation.
- Kim Michael Sorgente, 46. Disorderly conduct.
- Mark Anthony Richardson, 31. Disorderly conduct, given a federal criminal citation.
- Andrew Ellott McLoughlin, 20. Disorderly conduct, harassment.
- Jordyn Suzanna Hidgon-Luckey, 30. Disorderly conduct.
- Kelly Marshall Baur, 30. Interfering with a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct.
- Forrest Gabriel Ramona Smith, 21. Disorderly conduct.
- Jeremy Daniel Ibarra, 35. Disorderly conduct.
- Alex Anthony Fitzgibbon, 26. Given federal criminal citation.
- Timothy Francis Ledwith, 23. Given federal criminal citation.
- Corey David McGee, 35. Given federal criminal citation.
The following agencies were on hand to help the Portland Police Bureau:
- Oregon State Police
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
- Federal Protective Service
- Department of Homeland Security
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- United States Attorney’s Office
- Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office
- Portland Fire & Rescue
Image courtesy of Portland Police.