14 Arrested During Downtown Rally, Counter-Protest
By Jacob Dean
Jun 5, 2017 @ 5:44 AM

Portland, Oregon –  Competing rallies in downtown Portland end with more than a dozen arrests on Sunday, but no major violence. 14 people arrested on charges ranging from carrying a concealed weapon to disorderly conduct. Police shut down Chapman Square after protesters there starting throwing things at officers.  A Pro-Trump rally at Terry Shcrunk Plaza was led by Joey Gibson from the group, Patriot Prayer. An Anti-Trump group gathered at City Hall Portland, Stands United Against Hate. The 14 arrested are due in court on Friday.

Those arrested are:

  • Brooks Christopher Klehr, 19. Disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Derek Wayne Christensen, 45. Carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Kellan C. McDonald, 45. Carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Henry James Best, 22. Disorderly conduct, given a federal criminal citation.
  • Kim Michael Sorgente, 46. Disorderly conduct.
  • Mark Anthony Richardson, 31. Disorderly conduct, given a federal criminal citation.
  • Andrew Ellott McLoughlin, 20. Disorderly conduct, harassment.
  • Jordyn Suzanna Hidgon-Luckey, 30. Disorderly conduct.
  • Kelly Marshall Baur, 30. Interfering with a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct.
  • Forrest Gabriel Ramona Smith, 21. Disorderly conduct.
  • Jeremy Daniel Ibarra, 35. Disorderly conduct.
  • Alex Anthony Fitzgibbon, 26. Given federal criminal citation.
  • Timothy Francis Ledwith, 23. Given federal criminal citation.
  • Corey David McGee, 35. Given federal criminal citation.

The following agencies were on hand to help the Portland Police Bureau:

  • Oregon State Police
  • Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
  • Federal Protective Service
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • United States Attorney’s Office
  • Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office
  • Portland Fire & Rescue

Image courtesy of Portland Police.

