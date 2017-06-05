14 Arrested During Downtown Rally, Counter-Protest

Portland, Oregon – Competing rallies in downtown Portland end with more than a dozen arrests on Sunday, but no major violence. 14 people arrested on charges ranging from carrying a concealed weapon to disorderly conduct. Police shut down Chapman Square after protesters there starting throwing things at officers. A Pro-Trump rally at Terry Shcrunk Plaza was led by Joey Gibson from the group, Patriot Prayer. An Anti-Trump group gathered at City Hall Portland, Stands United Against Hate. The 14 arrested are due in court on Friday.

Those arrested are:

Brooks Christopher Klehr, 19. Disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.

Derek Wayne Christensen, 45. Carrying a concealed weapon.

Kellan C. McDonald, 45. Carrying a concealed weapon.

Henry James Best, 22. Disorderly conduct, given a federal criminal citation.

Kim Michael Sorgente, 46. Disorderly conduct.

Mark Anthony Richardson, 31. Disorderly conduct, given a federal criminal citation.

Andrew Ellott McLoughlin, 20. Disorderly conduct, harassment.

Jordyn Suzanna Hidgon-Luckey, 30. Disorderly conduct.

Kelly Marshall Baur, 30. Interfering with a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct.

Forrest Gabriel Ramona Smith, 21. Disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Daniel Ibarra, 35. Disorderly conduct.

Alex Anthony Fitzgibbon, 26. Given federal criminal citation.

Timothy Francis Ledwith, 23. Given federal criminal citation.

Corey David McGee, 35. Given federal criminal citation.

The following agencies were on hand to help the Portland Police Bureau:

Oregon State Police

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Protective Service

Department of Homeland Security

Federal Bureau of Investigation

United States Attorney’s Office

Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

Portland Fire & Rescue

Image courtesy of Portland Police.