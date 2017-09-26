136 Year Old House About To Make A Move Downtown

Portland, Or. – This is moving weekend for the 136 year old Morris Marks house in downtown Portland. It will be hauled from 1134 SW 12th Avenue to a vacant lot at SW Broadway and Sixth Avenue. One of the owners, Karen Karlsson says the house was cut in half last week and will start its move Saturday morning around 7 a.m. She says “it’ll go down 12th Avenue, it’ll get to Portland State University and it will pause in Portland State University, because as you know the farmers market is in the Park blocks there.” It will resume the move after the market clears out for the day. She says it will spend the night in a parking lot on SW Broadway and then finish its move on Sunday to its new location at SW Broadway and Sixth Avenue.

The Italianate architecture house is the last one of its kind in the neighborhood. She says ” it’s really, it’s actually, really in pretty incredible condition for a 136 year old house.” She says when the move is finished, they’ll make the basement into an apartment and the first and second floors will be office space.

Morris Marks was a Polish shoe merchant.