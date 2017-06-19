13-year-Old Swimmer Drowns in Oregon River

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Divers recovered the body a 13-year-old boy who drowned in the Little North Santiam River.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kendall Alexander of Tigard was swept downriver Sunday afternoon while swimming with friends at the Elkhorn Valley Campground near the unincorporated community of Mehama. Adults tried to reach him, but were unsuccessful.

The Statesman Journal reports two people have drowned in the Little North this spring, and nine have drowned there since 1999.

The water is high, swift and cold after heavy precipitation and chilly temperatures in the first of the half of the year.