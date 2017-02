Portland ORE. -*UPDATE* Hayden has been found safe and sound.

Original story below:

A 13 year old boy left his home in Vancouver, and is believed to be using Amtrak to get to his Grandmothers home in Moses Lake Washington. Hayden Reyes has Aspergers and was last seen at the Portland Amtrak station at around 4:00 pm today. He was seen with a white male, around 30 years old with dark hair and a mohawk. If you have seen Hayden, please call 911.