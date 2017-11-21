13 Year Old Kelso Boy Charged With Manslaughter

Kelso, Wash. – Cowlitz County Sheriff Detectives have arrested 13 year Dawson Dunn for manslaughter in the first degree. This arrest follows the investigation of a shooting on October 14th. The decision to formally charge Dawson rests with the Prosecuting Attorney.

The victim, Edgar Vazquez was also 13 and both boys are from Kelso. He was friends with Dawson and had spent several nights there. After the shooting, Dawson called 9-1-1 to report he had shot his friend while playing with a firearm. Deputies and medical aid responded and found Vazquez had a single shotgun wound to his upper body. He died at the scene.

Deputies say Dawson told them he had fired the shotgun before that day. He told them he checked the gun, racked the action and saw a round eject from the shotgun. He racked the action a second time and thought it was empty when he pointed it at Edgar and pulled the trigger. He said he was surprised when the shotgun fired and pellets struck Edgar. Dawson said that he did not intend to shoot Edgar and that it was an accident.

Dawson was booked at the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention facility and will appear in court today. He is being held on no bail.