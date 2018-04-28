126 Pounds Of Meth Found In Truck Carrying Starbuck’s Products

Centralia, Washington- Starbucks Latte giving you that extra needed energy for your long day. 126 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a truck hauling Starbucks products between California and Spokane. Suspicious activity led to a K-9 search by Centralia Police.

40 bundles of meth were discovered in a television box on the top bunk of the trucks sleeper berth. Police also found another 50 bundles of meth, some heroin, several thousand Oxycodone pills and a few grams of cocaine. The driver of the truck and his passenger were booked into the Lewis County Jail.

A Starbucks spokesman said Friday that the driver and truck involved were hired by a third-party company and not Starbucks, leaving the question, if Starbucks is not in charge of the transportation of their products, are there more third party companies using the Starbucks routes as a drug trafficking tool?