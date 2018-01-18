In Brief: True, well-done and very good but not doubt enhanced flick about the U.S. military’s first Afghanistan encounter after 9/11



12 Strong is the until now untold story of the first American soldiers to invade Afghanistan in the first month after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The special forces soldiers are given horses and tasked with connecting with an Afghan war lord who hates the Taliban. They are to forge an alliance and take much needed strategic territory before the onset of winter.

All three — from riding horses to the connection with the Afghans — are almost impossible tasks.

First time director Nicolai Fuglsig doesn’t do much that’s original and has no clue how to do sound and a lot of the dialogue and some terrific one liners are lost in the poor sound recording. It’s a minor complaint, however.

What works in 12 Strong is the chemistry between Thor’s Chris Hemsworth and his 11 co-stars and with Navid Negahban who plays the Afghan “general.” He and Negahban have the most dialogue and the others toss a predictable line or two here and there to fill in the plot blanks and move the story forward.

It’s written by Ted Tally who penned Silence of the Lambs and by Peter Craig who did the last two Hunger Games films. The dialogue and action sequences work — predictably — but they work. The two bright spots are a terrific performance from Michael Shannon as Hemsworth’s captain’s right hand man and that of Negahban who reminds me of Omar Sharif.

As a movie 12 Strong looks pretty much like every other war movie these days. Lots of bombs, explosions, harrowing dangers and front on attacks where bullets and bombs fly everywhere. Bad guys die by the score and the horseback-mounted major participants are bloodied and bruised but intact.

Gratefully, while a negative political dig or two is slipped into the script, the film is just a straight ahead a fascinating peek at our first connection with the Afghan people and the forging of the alliance.

Director: Nicolai Fuglsig

Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Navid Negahban, Rob Riggle, William Fichtner

Rated R for graphic violence, mature themes and language. 12 Strong has strong performances. Not 12 of them but at least three. If historical military movies are your thing this one will be your thing. Average Joe Movie gives it a 4 on the o to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.