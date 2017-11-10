1 Dog Killed, 1 Hurt In Milwaukie Shooting

Milwaukie, Oregon – One dog was killed and another was injured after they were shot with a pellet gun. Ramon Garcia says his family let their 12-year-old Chihuahua, Brownie, into their fenced backyard Tuesday morning near 82nd and Harmony, but when they returned to let him back inside they found Brownie dead.

Garcia tells Newspartner KGW Brownie had been shot and killed. Just hours after the shooting, neighbor Shannon Courtright’s Pit Bull named Bella was shot, but she survived.

Police are still working to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Images courtesy of the family and KGW.