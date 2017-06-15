1 Arrested at Evergreen State College Protest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say one person has been arrested at a protest at a small college in Washington state that prompted the school to temporarily suspend operations.

The Washington State Patrol says one male was arrested for disorderly conduct Thursday evening during the rally planned by conservative group Patriot Prayer.

Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the arrest but counter-protesters clashed with the group at times, although separated by police, with some throwing pine cones, glitter and shooting silly string.

KOMO reports (http://bit.ly/2s5TOfd ) Evergreen State College halted activities as a precaution Thursday afternoon.

Protests earlier this year at the progressive college related to race, equality and free speech gained national attention and threats, which prompted the school to shut down for three days earlier this month.

About 4,000 students attend the school 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Seattle.